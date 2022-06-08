TONIGHT: Coincidentally, the same pattern of rain-free nights continues Wednesday night. Many spots across Arkansas saw over 1″ of rain with a few spots getting 2″+. Wind and heavy rain were the biggest problems with storms Wednesday, leading to some flash flooding over NWA and a few trees down in southeast Arkansas around 4pm. Tonight will be partly cloudy, calm and mild with low temps in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine finally comes back to the forecast Thursday. Some clouds will be mixed in, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Thunderstorms return early Friday and continue through the afternoon. Rain finally clears entirely Friday evening. Sunshine and hotter near 90°F for Saturday & Sunday.

