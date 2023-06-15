THURSDAY: Expect fog early in the morning. Then we’ll see abundant sunshine with perhaps a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, we’re mostly dry. Highs reach the lower 90s with a light northwest wind.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A round of strong to severe storms will likely push through southwest Arkansas. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows slip into the upper 60s. Then more storms are likely on Friday morning.
