We’re going to see high, cirrus clouds increasing through the day. That’ll keep the temperatures out of the 50s in Central Arkansas as they shield away some of the sunshine.

South Arkansas has a chance of rain tonight. Counties that border Louisiana have a 50% chance of rain. That chance of rain quickly tapers off as you move north. In Camden, Hope, and Monticello it’s only about a 20% chance of rain. Plus, there may be an isolated shower early tomorrow in South AR.

A much higher chance of rain arrives Friday through Saturday with the next system. The rain chance will be highest Friday night. While Central and South AR only have a chance of rain, there is a chance some light snow may fall in a few places of North AR Friday night and Saturday. No accumulation looks like at this time.

Another cold, winter rain is looking likely for next Monday and Tuesday.