It will be a cloudy, misty day with a slight chance of actual rain (if you get rain, it will be light), and temperatures will be in the 60s with Little Rock reaching a high of 70°.

The cold front coming through in the middle of the day, noticeable by the wind shift from the southwest to the northwest, will clear the clouds tonight and bring a sunny Saturday.

Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will return in the afternoon and rain will return Sunday night and continue through Monday and into Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts will be low to none, but after Monday, nearly all of the state will receive appreciable rainfall.