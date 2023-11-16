TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. This will keep overnight temperatures warm. Many Arkansans won’t drop below 60°!

FRIDAY: A weak cold front will move through Arkansas on Friday. Before the front arrives we will have southwest winds warming us into the low 70s. Along the front, there could be a few showers and sprinkles, but little to no accumulation is expected. Winds will be out of the north Friday evening.

WEEKEND: For the most part the weekend will be cool and nice! Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday will be dry, but clouds and rain will move in during the evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday as well.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m watching the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night in east Oklahoma. The risk might get extended into western Arkansas over the next few days. There is also a risk for severe thunderstorms south of Arkansas on Monday, I’ll keep an eye on that as well. Either way, Monday will be a rainy day with clearing and much cooler temperatures for Tuesday through Thanksgiving.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram