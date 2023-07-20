TONIGHT: For most of Arkansas tonight will be another muggy and warm night, but not in northern Arkansas. A cold front will bring rain chances and cooler temperatures to northern Arkansas tonight. The rest of us will see low temperatures in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: That cold front will move from north to south across Arkansas Friday. This means that the weather will be very different across the state. In northern Arkansas, high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with an 80% chance for rain. Central Arkansas will see temperatures in the 80s and 90s with a 40% chance for rain. Southern Arkansas will see temperatures in the upper 90s and only a 20% chance for rain. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest once the front passes through. A few of the thunderstorms Friday could feature damaging wind gusts.

WEEKEND: This weekend looks amazing! Both Saturday and Sunday will feature below-average temperatures and much lower humidity!!! Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a very low 20% chance for a pop-up storm.

NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, next week looks hot again… Temperatures will warm from the mid 90s Monday to the upper 90s by the middle of next week. Very little to no rain is expected.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

