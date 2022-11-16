TODAY: Today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds will linger through the morning hours, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts around 20-30 mph.
TOMORROW: Thursday will be another cool and sunny day. Temperatures will make it into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter on Thursday only around 5 mph.
EXTENDED: A cold front will move through the state on Friday bringing cool and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will only make it into the mid-40s on Friday. Temperatures will start to warm up again through the weekend with highs making it 50s and 60s by next week.
