MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Most will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Through the morning, we remain clear. This will warm temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate into the afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Humidity remains low, so no rain is in the forecast Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, and humidity remains low. So temperatures fall faster, likely into the lower and mid-50s by daybreak Tuesday.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: As winds remain out of the north Tuesday, temperatures remain relatively low. Highs only reach the lower 80s with continued sunshine. Then another cold front arrives into mid-week. It will bring no rainfall. But it does reinforce the cooler, drier air into the region. So highs reach the mid and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.