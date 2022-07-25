MONDAY AFTERNOON: Abundant sunshine will make for another really hot afternoon. Temperatures will likely heat up to about 100 degrees. Heat index values reach the 105 to 110 degree range. Heat advisories are in effect through the evening. An isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear with warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Expect the sunshine to remain in control Tuesday, heating temperatures up to about 101 with no chance of rain expected. Heat index values will likely be even hotter, likely between 105 and 115.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine and heat is on tap for mid-week. Highs reach 99 Wednesday with perhaps an isolated shower. Otherwise, we’re still sunny and dry. But into Thursday and Friday, rain chances gradually go up with a weak cool front that drifts into the region. This would bring temperatures down closer to 90 by Friday. And rain chances may even linger into the weekend, cooling us into the mid and upper 80s in spots.