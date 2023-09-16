TONIGHT: A cold front will be entering northern Arkansas overnight. I think one or two showers could fall up north, but for the most part, it will dry up. The rest of Arkansas will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. North wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and even lower humidity will be the forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and warm into the mid 80s. Breezy northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and upper 80s for Monday. There will hardly be a cloud in the sky. West wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will warm near 90° Tuesday afternoon. High thin clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next cold front. South wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A cold front will bring a low rain chance on Wednesday. The best chance for rain looks to be over west Arkansas. Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s return for the rest of the week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!