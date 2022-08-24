WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few additional brief showers build across central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. There will still be periods of sunshine, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Humidity will make it feel a bit hotter.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We remain partly cloudy overnight with some going mostly clear. Areas of fog will develop by Thursday morning, likely dropping temperatures to about 70.
THURSDAY: We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Thursday with perhaps an isolated shower. With less rain, temperatures heat up a bit more. Highs reach the upper 80s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND: We’ll see more sunshine with only slight rain chances into Friday and Saturday. Highs reach the upper 80s to about 90. Better rain chances return Sunday into Monday.
