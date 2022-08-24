WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in extreme southeast Arkansas. Temperatures start out around 70, then climb up to about 80 by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few additional brief showers build across central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. There will still be periods of sunshine, warming temperatures into the mid-80s. Humidity will make it feel a bit hotter.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy overnight with some going mostly clear. Areas of fog will develop by Thursday morning, likely dropping temperatures to about 70.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Thursday with perhaps an isolated shower. With less rain, temperatures heat up a bit more. Highs reach the upper 80s. We’ll see more sunshine with only slight rain chances into Friday and Saturday. Highs reach the upper 80s to about 90.