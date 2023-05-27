TONIGHT: Dry air and clear skies will make for another cool evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Northeast winds at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be just like Today. A cool morning will turn to a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures a few degrees warmer. I’m forecasting Little Rock to get to 87° Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will also be warm, dry, and sunny. The warming trend will continue with high temperatures Monday near 90°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue to warm each day next week. I think we will see afternoon temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday, but I’m only forecasting a 20% chance.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!