TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and low humidity will lead to a cool July night across Arkansas. Temperatures will cool into the 60s by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: It will be another nice day with low humidity and sunny skies Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Northwest wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will continue to rise Monday. Most Arkansans will see high temperatures in the mid 90s. I don’t think the humidity will be too bad, but it will still be hot.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The Arkansauna will fully return Tuesday and stick around for most of next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram