TONIGHT: Unlike the past few nights, there are no storms expected tonight. Temperatures will cool into the 60s in northern Arkansas and low to mid 70s for the rest of Arkansas. Northwest wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in southwest Arkansas for the first part of Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with just a 20% chance for a pop-up storm. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures close to 100°. Northwest wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will also feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. I have a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Starting Tuesday we will see the heat dome that has been over Texas will move over Arkansas. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s midweek.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

