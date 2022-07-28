THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Hit-or-miss showers and storms become more numerous across the state, including through central and parts of southern Arkansas. Temperatures reach the low and mid-90s before dropping into late-afternoon with rain-cooled air. Heat advisories still continue through 8 p.m. for much of the state.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Off and on showers and storms will continue into the night for much of northern Arkansas. Some of this will carry over into the morning drive on Friday, perhaps leading to flash flooding in spots. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms become more widespread into Friday. These will be scattered during the morning and afternoon, easing the heat a bit. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s in most cases. While this rain is much needed, there is a slight risk of flash flooding if any of these storms dwell in the same spot for too long.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Scattered showers and storms will likely be around through most of the weekend, perhaps leaving us with a few breaks here and there. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend may range from 2 to 4 inches across north Arkansas. Central and south Arkansas will pick up a bit less.