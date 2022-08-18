THURSDAY MORNING: Most of the state is drier this morning with much cooler temperatures, mostly in the mid and upper 60s. A few patchy areas of fog will be possible as well. There are a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in southwest Arkansas. These may linger through this part of the state through midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Showers will gradually come to an end in southern Arkansas early in the afternoon. Across the rest of the area, we’re mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds re-build across our southern counties into the night, perhaps coming with a few isolated showers. But most of the area will be partly clear and dry with temperatures in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Expect more sunshine Friday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to nearly 90. Humidity remains relatively low, though. That changes into Saturday as temperatures return to the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms may return. Then another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing more rain and cooler temperatures to the Natural State.