TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area tonight into the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the mid-50s.
TOMORROW: Thursday will be another warm day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Thursday, with a few isolated showers possible in far southeastern Arkansas through the evening hours.
EXTENDED: Dry and sunny weather returns on Friday. Temperatures will also make a run into the 80s Friday. Saturday will bring us our next chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, mainly across eastern Arkansas Saturday evening. Dry and sunny weather will return on Monday and continue into next week.
