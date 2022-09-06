TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with a little fog and partly clear skies. Temperatures start out around 70, then climb into the upper 80s by midday. A few isolated showers will be possible.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain chances ramp up a bit more into the afternoon as temperatures continue to climb. Highs reach about 90 as hit-or-miss storms spread across the state.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms will gradually dissipate through the evening as temperatures drop. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with temperatures down to about 70.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday will bring perhaps a few more lingering isolated showers. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly sunny and mostly rain-free. Thursday brings even more sunshine and dry weather. But going into Friday and Saturday, clouds start to build back across the area. A few showers will be likely as well.