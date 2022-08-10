WEDNESDAY MORNING: A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm from the lower 70s to mid-80s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few more scattered showers and storms are expected into the midday and afternoon hours. But these will not be quite as widespread as recent days. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Expect to see a bit more sunshine and fewer showers and storms on Thursday. Rain chances diminish completely by the weekend, leaving us sunny and hotter Friday into Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity may be slightly reduced, though. That may give us a chance to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s for morning lows Saturday and Sunday.