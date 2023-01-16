MONDAY AFTERNOON: Into the afternoon, a few areas of sunshine may exist. But clouds will still dominate for the most part. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a strong southwest breeze, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another wave of light to moderate showers will likely develop during the evening. These will likely taper off by midnight as a cold front moves in. But it doesn’t move through. Temperatures only slip into the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: As this cold front stalls into Tuesday, expect some clouds to build. We remain mostly cloudy, but dry during the day. Temperatures reach 70. Then more clouds build into Tuesday night. Temperatures slip into the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: On Wednesday, scattered light showers will build across the area. Additional showers and thunderstorms build into the midday hours, eventually developing into a squall line for the afternoon. With these storms, we cannot rule out the risk for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

For Thursday, we’ll clear out nicely with much cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the low and mid-50s. Wind will be strong out of the northwest.