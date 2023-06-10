TONIGHT: Other than a few leftover showers and downpours most of Arkansas will stay dry tonight. Temperatures will cool into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: We have another severe risk across all of Arkansas on Sunday. Unlike on Saturday, most Arkansans will stay dry. Everyone still needs to be weather aware because any thunderstorm that does form could be severe. I break down Sunday’s severe risk in detail in the Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog! ↓

Since storms will be few and far between temperatures will get hot. I’m forecasting high temperatures in the low 90s! Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be cooler and dry. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few storms over Southwest Arkansas.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like we could see another round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. I’ll have more details about that as we get closer to Tuesday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

