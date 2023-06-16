FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms, a few of which could be severe. Highs reach the upper 80s to nearly 90. Wind: SSW 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms could linger into the early overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and mild. Lows dip into the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be hotter and mostly rain-free. Highs reach the lower 90s. Then storms return Saturday night. Saturday night’s storms, as well as the scattered storms we expect Sunday, will likely be severe as well.

Damaging wind and hail are the main risks, though the tornado risk is not zero. Stay tuned for updates from the Arkansas Storm Team.