TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build into the area overnight tonight keeping temperatures mild. Lows will only fall into the mid to lower 50s as a breezy wind from the south begins to pick up.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will warm up well above average on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will be possible throughout the day, however, most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s as a breezy wind from the south continues.

EXTENDED: A better chance for rain returns on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. The risk for severe weather looks to remain to our south on Wednesday. Warm temperatures will remain through the first half of the week, with 50s returning by the end of the week. More rain chances look to return by the weekend.