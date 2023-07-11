THIS AFTERNOON: Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger over south and southwest Arkansas. One or two showers could stray into Little Rock, but most of the activity will stay south. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with higher humidity.

TONIGHT: Higher humidity will continue to blow into Arkansas with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. This will keep temperatures mild overnight. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Mostly clear skies with no chance for rain.

WEDNESDAY: We will be back in the Arkansauna Wednesday. The temperature will warm into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures over 100°. Mostly sunny with no chance for rain during the daytime hours. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: It looks like a few storms will be possible during the very early hours of Thursday morning. Other than that, it will be hot and humid with minor storm chances for the rest of the workweek.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

