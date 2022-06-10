FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Some scattered shower activity lingers early in the afternoon after the severe risk moves out. Then into late-afternoon, a few spotty showers linger. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching about 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: We remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by Saturday morning. An isolated shower will be possible, though not likely.

SATURDAY: We should see lots of sunshine Saturday, perhaps mixed with a few clouds here and there. Other than a few isolated early morning showers, we’re dry on Saturday with highs warming to nearly 90.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: Temperatures heat up drastically into early next week. Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 across much of the area. This pattern will repeat itself through the middle of next week. So stay cool and hydrated to protect yourself from heat-related illness.