TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with areas of dense fog as a cold front drifts into northern Arkansas. This fog will thin out by mid-morning, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. This front will lift northward during the day, warming temps into midday. By then, we’re in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain dry through Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain mild, likely into the lower 70s. Wind will be light from the southeast.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds will increase again this evening, becoming cloudy after midnight. A few light showers move in after midnight, becoming a bit heavier at times into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out Wednesday in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Wednesday morning will be cloudy with scattered showers. By midday, storms become more widespread. These will develop across central Arkansas, then spread eastward into the Delta region for the afternoon.

Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind and flash flooding will be the main risks, although a brief tornado and some hail cannot be ruled out. This risk exists mostly over eastern Arkansas, subsiding into the early evening. For more details on this threat, click here.

A cold front passes through Wednesday night, clearing us out some into Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler along with a northwest wind. Highs reach into the mid-50s both Thursday and Friday.