THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s, making this the coldest morning of the season so far across most of Arkansas. These temperatures climb quickly, though we’re still chilly by midday with most in the mid and upper 40s.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains through Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies will be clear through the evening, then some cloud coverage builds in after midnight. This will come with a cold front, perhaps bringing a few flurries to far northern Arkansas by Friday morning. Otherwise, this front is mostly dry.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Clouds continue to spread across the state Friday as the front passes. Winds will be breezy, importing more cold, dry air to the region. Afternoon highs reach the mid-40s, though it will feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s.

Skies gradually clear out into Friday night and Saturday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Overnight lows are back in the mid-20s by Sunday morning.