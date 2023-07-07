We have seen rain overnight across the state including Little Rock. Light showers with occasional rumbles of thunder are possible through the morning. Rain and thunderstorms will become most likely in the early afternoon, particularly between 1:00 – 3:00. Temperatures are starting in the 70s and will get to the upper 80s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. While raining, temperatures will more likely be in the 70s.

The Severe Weather risk is low today, but a stronger thunderstorm this afternoon might produce marginally, severe hail (1″ in diameter) and brief wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Heavy rain will also accompany the thunderstorms.

Saturday morning will likely start off with some rain and thunderstorms, but it’s not likely to see severe storms until late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Severe weather may also continue into Sunday as the cool front finally moves through.

Rain chances will be highest this weekend and temperatures will stay out of the 90s. The 90s do return next week. Mid-90s are expected again mid-week. Rain chances stick around as the northwesterly upper-level flow continues for Arkansas.