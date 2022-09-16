FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat things up through the afternoon, warming temperatures to the lower 90s. Humidity increases just slightly, thanks to a light southeast wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We will see a few clouds here and there overnight. But we should stay dry. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A warm front begins lifting through the state on Saturday, importing much more humidity. We still expect plenty of sunshine, so temperatures will climb as well. Highs reach the lower 90s. Th

SUNDAY & BEYOND: On Sunday, we heat up to the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. We’ll see a few extra clouds. But overall, sunshine still dominates. This heating trend will continue into next week, potentially leading to record-breaking heat on the first day of fall.