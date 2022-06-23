TONIGHT: Temperatures cooled to the 80s after hitting 97°F this afternoon thanks to a few isolated showers & thunderstorms popping up briefly and dying down quickly. That rain will contribute to higher humidity for the evening & tonight. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s, but won’t dip to the 70s until after midnight. Mostly clear and calm with a light easterly wind at 5mph.

FRIDAY: A stalled (and weak) cold front could bring a few more isolated storms Friday afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of Arkansans will be mostly sunny, hot & humid. Afternoon temps in the upper 90s with it feeling like 102°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine & high heat Saturday. Sunday has the best chance of rain as a stronger cold front moves through the state. This will bring down temps to the upper 80s, albeit temporarily, for the start of next week.

