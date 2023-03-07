TODAY: Temperatures will be a bit cooler today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through. Wind will be breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Winds will calm down in the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the upper 40s. Rain chances will return after midnight.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be a rainy and cool day. Showers will be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue through Friday morning as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s. This weekend will be dry for most of the daytime hours, however, another rain chance will move through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning.