Friday morning is starting with some fog, a cloudy sky, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. That rain chance will wrap up after 10 AM. Clouds will hold through Noon, then expect to get a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and heat indices will climb over 105°.

With the return of those high heat index values, everyone in the state is under either a Heat Advisory or the mean old Excessive Heat Warning.

A cool front will push through Monday afternoon and evening. That will bring a cool down for the middle of next week.