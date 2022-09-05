MONDAY AFTERNOON: A few more showers and storms build into your Monday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb, likely into the upper 80s to nearly 90. These showers and storms will be brief in most cases, but can be dangerous if you’re out on the lake. So be sure to have the Arkansas Storm Team app available while you’re out and about on this holiday.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms gradually die down into the evening. But an isolated shower may still linger into the overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures dipping down to about 70.

TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms are likely into Tuesday. Much like on Monday, these will thrive off daytime heating. So during the morning, we climb into the upper 80s. Then those showers and storms develop.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Again, we’ll see some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday with otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 80s. But as we head through late-week, rain chances start to diminish. Sunshine becomes more common and highs will be in the 80s.