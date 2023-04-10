MONDAY: We begin our Monday with partly clear skies. Temperatures will be cool, mostly in the 50s to start the day. Expect partly cloudy skies through the midday and afternoon hours with some sun shining through. Wind will be light from the east. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect sunshine to carry us into your Tuesday. Morning temperatures slip into the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. But afternoon temperatures get a little warmer each day, likely into the mid and upper 70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday, though most will stay dry. Highs reach the lower 70s. Then our next chance of storms will arrive Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.