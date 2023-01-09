MONDAY MORNING: Areas of fog will be possible early in the day along with frost. Temperatures will mostly be in the lower to mid-30s with a few spots in the upper 20s. Through the morning, skies remain mostly clear with temperatures reaching low-50s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: A few extra clouds will pass through the state Monday afternoon. But the sun will still shine and we remain dry. Temperatures reach the upper 50s with a light southeast wind.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect clear skies and cold temperatures, though not as cold as Monday morning. Most will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s to start their Tuesday.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: A few extra clouds may build during the day Tuesday as temperatures warm up, likely into the lower and mid-60s.

A warm front moves through on Tuesday night, bringing some extra cloud coverage into Wednesday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 50s. Despite the extra clouds Wednesday, we stay dry through most of the day. Then later in the night, a round of storms will push through the region.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 70s and upper 60s. A few of these overnight storms could be strong. But the risk for severe weather is very low. Still, be weather aware going into Wednesday night. Once the front has passed, temperatures fall into the mid-50s Thursday with showers moving out early in the day.