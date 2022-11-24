Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning, and with the rain, they will only rise four or five degrees today. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 54° with that 100% chance of rain.
A few light rain showers are possible tonight and on Friday, but another big rain is coming Saturday when another inch of rain is likely to come on top of what we get today.
