WEDNESDAY MORNING: It’ll be another cool, dry start to your Wednesday with clear skies. Temperatures will warm up during the morning with sunshine. But we’ll only reach the lower to mid-70s by midday.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: With a breezy northeast wind between 10 and 15 mph, temperatures only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. No rain is anticipated.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, dropping temperatures even more by Thursday morning. We’ll likely drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning.
THURSDAY & BEYOND: Abundant sunshine will be with us along with cooler-than-average temperatures through late-week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Then into the weekend, sunshine continues with only a few clouds here and there. Highs will be in the lower 80s. No direct associated with Hurricane Ian are expected in Arkansas.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.