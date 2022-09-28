WEDNESDAY MORNING: It’ll be another cool, dry start to your Wednesday with clear skies. Temperatures will warm up during the morning with sunshine. But we’ll only reach the lower to mid-70s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: With a breezy northeast wind between 10 and 15 mph, temperatures only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. No rain is anticipated.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night, dropping temperatures even more by Thursday morning. We’ll likely drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Abundant sunshine will be with us along with cooler-than-average temperatures through late-week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. Then into the weekend, sunshine continues with only a few clouds here and there. Highs will be in the lower 80s. No direct associated with Hurricane Ian are expected in Arkansas.