FRIDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out on the chilly side Friday morning with most areas in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few spots may be even colder. But by midday, plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures into the low and mid-70s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine stays with us through the afternoon, getting temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s by mid-afternoon. No rain is anticipated. Winds remain out of the north, breezy at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies stay clear for Friday night football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the evening. Then by Saturday morning, we’ll drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s again.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures warm up a bit more into the weekend. But we remain seasonable with temperatures still in the lower 80s. Even into next week, continued sunshine will only get us into the mid-80s for afternoon highs. No rain is anticipated, though a few more clouds move in by mid and late-week.