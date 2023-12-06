It won’t be breezy today like Tuesday was with high pressure right over the state. The wind will be light, starting the day coming from the north and ending the day from the south.

The wind, temperatures, and humidity will be on the rise Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday’s storm system.

The storms may be severe Saturday with a sufficient amount of instability and an abundance of shear in the atmosphere. All modes of severe weather (hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes) will be possible. Be Weather Aware on Saturday. Late morning/MidDay is when the storms will be most likely in Central Arkansas.

The system will be fast-moving, so big rainfall amounts do not look likely. Up to around ½” is most likely.