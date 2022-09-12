MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate Monday afternoon with low humidity. Highs reach into the mid-80s. No rain is anticipated.
MONDAY NIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures will have no trouble slipping back into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY: More sunshine is in store Tuesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs reach the upper 80s with low humidity.
WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll stay clear into Wednesday morning with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then we’ll return to the low-90s into mid and late-week. Humidity doesn’t fully return until the weekend or early next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.