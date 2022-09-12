MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate Monday afternoon with low humidity. Highs reach into the mid-80s. No rain is anticipated.

MONDAY NIGHT: With clear skies, temperatures will have no trouble slipping back into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is in store Tuesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs reach the upper 80s with low humidity.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: We’ll stay clear into Wednesday morning with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then we’ll return to the low-90s into mid and late-week. Humidity doesn’t fully return until the weekend or early next week.