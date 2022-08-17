TONIGHT: It will be a cool night with temps dropping to the 60s for lows after a high temp only in the 70s…the coolest we’ve been since 1981 on August 17. Clouds stick around overnight with a light northeasterly wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds clear to sunshine later Thursday with high temps in the low to mid 80s and a northeasterly wind 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps remain in the 80s through Friday. Warmer on Saturday with temps dropping back to the 80s Sunday into next week. Next best shot for rain returns Sunday.

