We have a mild morning, and we’ll have a warm and breezy afternoon. Today’s normal high temperature is 66°. It’ll be 76° at Noon, and then reach 81° this afternoon in Little Rock. When Little Rock reaches 81°, it will tie the record high that was set in 1915 …more than 100 years ago.

Warm weather will last through Wednesday. A front and rain arrive Thursday, and temperatures will drop.

Tuesday’s record high is 85°.

Wednesday’s record high is 81°.