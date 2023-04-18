TODAY: Sunny and warm weather will continue today with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, out of the southwest around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day. A few more clouds will linger through the day as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times out of the southwest around 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED: The rest of the extended forecast becomes a bit more active. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with the main risk being damaging winds and large hail. Rain and isolated thunderstorm chances will continue through the day Friday, and into early Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, our cold front will have cleared the state, giving way to drier and cooler weather for the weekend.