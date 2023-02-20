TODAY: Today will be a warm and windy day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming into the low to mid-70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southwest at around 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Wind will calm down slightly into the overnight hours as clouds increase. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s overnight.

TOMORROW: Warm and windy weather will continue on Tuesday with a slight chance for a pop-up shower in southern Arkansas. A warm front will be lifting through the state, warning temperatures through the day. Many areas will see the 60s by the afternoon hours, with temperatures warming into the 70s after sunset.

EXTENDED: A better chance for rain will move into the area on Wednesday as our next storm system arrives. This will bring us the chance for strong to severe storms during the day on Wednesday, however, the chance for severe weather is on the low side. Drier conditions will return on Thursday before cooler air moves in Friday. The cool-down will be short-lived as temperatures return to the 60s on Saturday.