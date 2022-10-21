FRIDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out much milder than where we’ve been through mid-week. Most will be in the 40s to start. Then by midday, we reach the mid-70s with sunshine.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to warm temperatures through the afternoon, getting most areas into the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest, breezy at times between 8 and 12 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase a bit overnight, keeping temperatures even milder by Saturday morning. We’ll drop into the upper 50s to near 60.
SATURDAY & BEYOND: Winds ramp up into the day Saturday along with a bit more cloud coverage at times. Still, there will be some sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be strong, likely between 10 and 20 mph. This will exacerbate the wildfire danger into the weekend. But some much-needed rainfall is on the horizon for early next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.