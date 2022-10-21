FRIDAY MORNING: Temperatures start out much milder than where we’ve been through mid-week. Most will be in the 40s to start. Then by midday, we reach the mid-70s with sunshine.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to warm temperatures through the afternoon, getting most areas into the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest, breezy at times between 8 and 12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase a bit overnight, keeping temperatures even milder by Saturday morning. We’ll drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Winds ramp up into the day Saturday along with a bit more cloud coverage at times. Still, there will be some sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be strong, likely between 10 and 20 mph. This will exacerbate the wildfire danger into the weekend. But some much-needed rainfall is on the horizon for early next week.