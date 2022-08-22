THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will lessen overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the low 70s. A few areas in northern Arkansas could drop into the 60s.

TUESDAY: The rain chances continue to diminish Tuesday. Rain is unlikely north of I-40 and only light to moderate rain will fall over south Arkansas. Clouds will be thinner, so temperatures will get into the mid 80 Tuesday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The low-pressure system that continues to bring rain to southern Arkansas will move out Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will bring more sun and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

