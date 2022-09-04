TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Labor day will begin dry and sunny. Clouds will linger in throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and storm chances will increase by the late afternoon and continue through the evening.

TUESDAY: Afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Tuesday, however much of the first half of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be near seasonal values with highs in the upper 80s.

EXTENDED: Scattered rain chances will continue through the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near seasonal values, with a gradual cooling trend on the way by the end of the week. Temperatures look to be in the mid to lower 80s by the end of the week.