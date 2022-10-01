TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the lower 50s overnight tonight under clear skies.

TOMORROW: Another picture-perfect day ahead of us on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light out of the northeast around 5-10 mph,

MONDAY: Temperatures will stay just slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: A slight warming trend will follow us into the new work week. Temperatures will be the warmest on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will then make its way through the state Thursday night into Friday cooling temperatures down for the weekend. It looks to be sunny and dry for the next 7 days.