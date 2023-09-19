An upper-level trough of low pressure is moving into Oklahoma and Texas today, producing showers and thunderstorms there. For us here in Arkansas, we’ll have high clouds coming off those showers and storms. By the end of the day West Arkansas could get some rain moving in. Central Arkansas does not have a chance of rain today, but will have one overnight and through Wednesday.

Another disturbance will arrive late Thursday and pass over Arkansas on Friday. With that, there’s a small rain chance. By Sunday the rain chance will go up when a cool front starts to come through.